KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a homicide that took place in apartments near 5428 NW Waukomis Dr.

Officers were called to the scene regarding a medical nature unknown around 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman laying in a pool blood in the hallway outside of apartments nearby.

The woman apparently suffered from bodily trauma. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Tiffany Johnson.

The nature of the incident is described as domestic violence assault.

A suspect has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.