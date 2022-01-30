KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide.

Officers responded to reports of shooting in the 3100 block of Elmwood around 4:15 a.m.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they found an adult man inside a residence who had been shot.

EMS responded and announced that the man died on the scene.

KCPD does not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

