KCPD investigating overnight shooting early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to 46th Terrance and Bales on a shooting call around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the front yard of a residence. He died at the scene.

According to police, one person at the scene when officers arrived was detained for further investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.