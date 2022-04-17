KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that leaves one person dead Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 7900 block of Longview Road on a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from wounds inside a residence.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Detectives will be processing evidence and canvassing witnesses. Police say no information on potential suspects is known at this time.

Detectives are asking if you have any information regarding this case, call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.

