Kansas City police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting on 71 Highway. Image: screenshot from KC Scout camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting along 71 Highway Monday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. police responded to a reported shooting on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road.Upon arrival officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police have not indicated what led to the shooting. No information has been released on a potential suspect.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.