KCPD investigating shooting on Park Avenue that left three injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating calls of a shooting on Park Avenue.

Police received two calls to the area. The first of sounds of shots fired on 10th Street and Park Avenue, the second reported a truck with blood inside and bullet holes on 9th Street and Park Avenue.

Three victims showed up to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and police confirm they are related to this shooting. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Now different caller is reporting truck with blood inside and bulletholes at 9th and Park #kctweetalong — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 24, 2021

Police called on the fire department due to gas and fluid leaking from the truck.

Victims at the hospital are from this shooting. None of the injuries appear to be life- threatening. Have to call @KCMOFireDept due to gas and fluid leaking from the truck where it was shot. #kctweetalong — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 24, 2021

KCPD is continuing to investigate. FOX4 will update the story when details become available.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android