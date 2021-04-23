KCPD investigating shooting on Park Avenue that left three injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating calls of a shooting on Park Avenue.

Police received two calls to the area. The first of sounds of shots fired on 10th Street and Park Avenue, the second reported a truck with blood inside and bullet holes on 9th Street and Park Avenue.

Three victims showed up to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and police confirm they are related to this shooting. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Police called on the fire department due to gas and fluid leaking from the truck.

KCPD is continuing to investigate. FOX4 will update the story when details become available.

