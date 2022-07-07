KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is on the scene of a shooting Thursday night that has left at least one person injured.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 8 p.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Madison Avenue, just west of the Crossroads.

Police tell FOX4 one victim was seriously injured and has possibly life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Detectives are working the scene for evidence and to find witnesses.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.