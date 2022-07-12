KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. near E. 83rd Street and Lydia Avenue.

Police said the victims are two men and one woman. Two of the victims have non-life threatening injuries and the other is in stable condition.

Ages of the victims are unknown at this time and no suspect information has been released.

Detectives are working the scene to determine what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

