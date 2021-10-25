KCPD investigating two overnight fatal shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that happened late Sunday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to a gas station at 5901 Troost Avenue on reports of a shooting. The call reported that a man who had been shot walked inside and collapsed while asking for help.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting happened not too far away to the north on Troost Avenue.

About two hours later after 11 p.m., a separate shooting was reported at 113th Street and Askew Avenue.

Police found an unresponsive victim who had been shot in front of a residence.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. Witnesses told police that the victim and at least one suspect were involve din a disturbance that led to the shooting.

If anyone had any information on either shooting, they are asked to all the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 of the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest in either case.