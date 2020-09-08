KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths at Northland home, east side apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating two suspicious deaths Monday night, one in the Northland and one in at an east side apartment complex.

Just before 4:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 2100 block of N.E. Parvin Road for a medical nature unknown. But when they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home.

Due to his unknown injuries, the case is currently be investigated as a suspicious death.

Less than two hours later, just after 6:30 p.m., officers were also called to the Parkgate Apartments, located on E. Meyer Boulevard, for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found a women dead inside an apartment.

This case is also being investigated as a suspicious death due to the woman’s unknown injuries.

Names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are on scene, trying to determine what might have happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.