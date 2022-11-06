KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a wrong way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 and Stadium Drive.

KCPD said a black Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70, just east of the Stadium around 1:22 a.m. and struck a white Ford Transit head-on who was trying to avoid the Equinox.

Both vehicles veered off I-70 into a median to the south.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and is in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

