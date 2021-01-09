KCPD issues a Silver Alert for 90-year-old missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPS have issued a Silver Alert for 90-year-old Alex Bonner.

Bonner left his home near 62nd Street and South Benton on Jan. 7 telling a caretaker he would be attending a funeral in Kansas City. The family used a location ping to place him, but the device has gone dead and his last known location was near southbound I-35 Highway in Lenexa, KS.

Bonner is in a white, four door, 2014 Buick Lacrosse. The vehicle has a Missouri license plate, GD0 U9T.

The vehicle was last seen on Jan. 7 near southbound I-35 Highway in Lenexa, KS.

Bonner is 6’2″, 197 lbs. and has light purple hair and brown eyes.

Bonner has medical conditions that require medications that he does not currently have with him.

If you see Alex, please call 911 or the KCMO Police Department at 816-234-5170.