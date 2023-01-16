KCPD is looking for Deshauna Roberts, who was last seen January 11, 2023 and has conditions that require medication.

UPDATE: KCPD says Deshauna Roberts has been located safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department issued a missing/endangered alert for 50-year-old Deshauna Roberts, who was last seen leaving University Health Truman Medical Center Wednesday, January 11, and she has conditions that require regular medication.

KCPD says her family is concerned for her well-being. Roberts’ last location was at 2301 Holmes Road on Hospital Hill, the advisory says she was seen at about 6 that evening.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call 911 or KCPD at (816) 234-5220.