KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 73-year-old man diagnosed with medical conditions.

KCPD says Arthur Snyder was last seen around 3 a.m. in the area of 44th Street and Moats Drive, in a light blue 2021 Jeep Gladiator with unknown California license plates.

He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

KCPD said Snyder is diagnosed with medical conditions which require care and his family is concerned for his well-being.

He stands 5’8″ and weighs 230 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at (816) 234-5043.