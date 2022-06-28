KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman who has Alzheimer’s.

Police said Carol Seminara was last seen Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. in the area of 105th Street and North McGee Street.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts, black shoes and carries a purple purse.

Seminara is described as standing 4’10” and weighs 140 lbs. She has silver hair and blue eyes.

Police said she has Alzheimer’s and takes medication daily. Her family is very concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5220 or call 911.

