KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Police Department K-9 is getting lots of treats for retirement!

K-9 Officer Bennett retired Friday after 8 years of service as a drug-sniffing dog.

Happy tails to K9 Bennett, who retired today after 8+ years of service sniffing out drugs. In his career, he's found nearly 85 lbs. of meth, 32 lbs. of cocaine, 1.4 lbs. of heroin, 1.1 gallons of PCP & $436K in cash. He's going to live w/ his detective partner in retirement. pic.twitter.com/AI7tyxffGe — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 5, 2021

During the course of his career, Bennett used his snout to detect nearly 85 pounds of meth, 32 pounds of cocaine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, 1.1 gallons of PCP and $436,000 in cash.

He’s going to live with his human officer in retirement.

Happy tails, Bennett!

