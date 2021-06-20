KCPD, KCKPD officers involved in shooting of carjacking suspect late Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An investigation is underway after a possible carjacking suspect was shot by officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

KCPD officers were pursuing a suspect involved in a possible carjacking overnight, according to KCKPD.

The chase moved into Kansas where shots were fired just before noon near 18th and Parallel Avenue in KCK and the suspect was struck.

The shooting involved two officers, one with KCPD and one with KCKPD. It is unknown who shot the suspect at this time.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This remains an active investigation at this time. FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

