KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 20-year-old woman last seen Monday near Northeast 85th Street and North Drury Avenue.

Angelina Valdivieso is 5’3″, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to KCPD, Valdivieso needs immediate medical attention. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

