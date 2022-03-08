KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for an armed burglar who fired a shot inside the Family Dollar on Meyer Boulevard on March 1.

KCPD posted a video of the incident that took place at about 8 p.m. which shows a man with a face covering at the front entrance speaking to the employee before firing the weapon and heading toward the register.

According to the post by police, the employee told the suspect he could not open the register before following him and leaving empty handed.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white NIKE lettering on the front. He is described as a black male.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.