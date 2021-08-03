KCPD looking for four people related to a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for four people in relation to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 55-year-old man on Sunday.

Police released a video taken at a nearby gas station where the four people can be seen.

Police said a Kia sedan lost control and drove over a curb near I-435 and East Truman Road at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle then struck an Independence man who was asking for money from drivers.

Initially, the suspects were identified as a male and female. They fled the scene on foot after the crash happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Contreras at 816-442-0558 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.