KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile last seen Sunday morning.

Yaebizmar Grajales is 12-years-old, standing 5’08”, weighs 195 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police say her last seen location was at an unknown time in the area of East 10th street and Paseo Blvd. wearing red pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

If located, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

