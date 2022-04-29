KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in credit card thefts from vehicles.

Police call the man a “prolific offender” who has caused financial damage in the Northland. The suspect will break into vehicles and steal credit cards to use them at stores like Wal-Mart and Best Buy.

The image shared by police shows the man leaving a Wal-Mart wearing a Chiefs T-shirt, black athletic shorts and white tennis shoes. He is also wearing a blue face mask.

Kansas City police say a suspect in credit card thefts was captured on video leaving a Wal-Mart. Photo from KCPD

The crimes are reported to have happened in April.

The Kansas City Police Department urges anyone who knows who or where the man is to submit a tip online.

