UPDATE: Kansas City police say the family of the two girls have been located.

—————

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking the public for help in locating the parents or guardians of two girls found Thursday afternoon.

Police the two girls were located at 4:30 p.m. near Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road.

The girls appear to be approximately 4 years old and twins, police said.

Anyone with information on parents or guardians is asked to contact 816-234-5150.

