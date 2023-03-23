KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in the hospital Thursday following a hit-and-run crash in the Northland.

Police responded on a person being struck by a vehicle just before 3:30 p.m. at Maplewoods Parkway and North Walrond Avenue.

The victim was located in the street by the Kansas City Fire Department with serious injuries.

Police said the driver that struck the victim left the scene in an unknown direction. Police did not release a description of the suspect vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.