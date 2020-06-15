KCPD looking for suspect after man found dead in middle of street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in the middle of a Kansas City street with a head wound.

Officers were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Monday for what was described as a medical emergency, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man near Thompson and Monroe avenues suffering from head trauma. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately released Monday.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, said police collected evidence and canvassed the area looking for witnesses. No arrests had been reported by midmorning Monday.

If you know something about this case, call the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $25,000 cash reward.