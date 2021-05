KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident in Westport.

Police said a vehicle ran off the road and crashed into Char Bar at 4050 Pennsylvania Avenue at about 3 a.m. on May 2.

We're trying to find this vehicle, which ran off the road and plowed into Char Bar at 4050 Pennsylvania just after 3 a.m. May 2. Then it took off northbound on Pennsylvania. If you recognize it, let Detective Contreras know at 816-442-0558. pic.twitter.com/eVYXldMTiH — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 5, 2021

The vehicle was last seen going northbound on Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Contreras at 816-442-0558 or the TIPS Hotline.

