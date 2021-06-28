KCPD motorcycle explodes on I-29 after crash sandwiches it between car and bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver was burned and a Kansas City police officer barely escaped injury after the driver of a school bus slammed into the officer’s motorcycle.

It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 near Northwest Old Tiffany Springs Road in Kansas City’s Northland.

The officer had stopped a driver for speeding. The police report said the driver and officer pulled over on the shoulder. The officer activated the emergency lights on the motorcycle and approached the car along the right side.

As they were stopped, the report said a yellow bus hit the motorcycle. The force pushed the motorcycle into the rear of the car. Police say the motorcycle’s fuel tank ruptured during the crash and the motorcycle exploded.

According to investigators, the officer ran out of the way right before the crash and was not injured. The driver of the car suffered burns to her left arm. The driver of the bus was not injured, but all three vehicles were heavily damaged and towed.

An investigation into the crash is underway.