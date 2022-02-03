KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is requesting all police departments participate in its Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection, a new voluntary database aimed at providing national statistics on these tragedies.

The database is designed to help agencies better understand and prevent suicides among current and former law enforcement officers, corrections employees, 911 operators, judges, and prosecutors.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina, public information officer with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, said the department does not plan to participate.

“I do not have any indication that we participate in this database at this time,” he said in an email.

The FBI asks police departments to submit information for each current or former law enforcement officer who attempts or dies by suicide, but the data submissions are voluntarily – meaning if the majority of law enforcement agencies choose not to participate, the database will be incomplete.

The FBI’s database will not rank police departments based on its suicide statistics.

Information collected through the FBI’s new database will be provided to the public, including details regarding the circumstances and events that occurred before each suicide or attempted suicide, general location, demographic information, occupational category, and the method used in each suicide or attempted suicide.

The data submitted by law enforcement agencies will not include information that directly identifies any law enforcement officer.

The first database report will be published in mid-2022.

Police departments willing to participate in the FBI’s database can submit data through a state Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program or directly to the FBI’s UCR Program.

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself, you can call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). Please get help immediately.