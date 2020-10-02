KCPD officer at PAL Center preparing, delivering meals to dozens of Kansas City kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Child hunger continues to be an ongoing problem for families during the pandemic.

But one Kansas City police officer is addressing the issue as best she can, feeding kids who are learning from home. She’s being called a hero, delivering her own version of meals on wheels.

KCPD Officer Shawnie Nix, who is assigned to the Kansas City Police Athletic League Center, has grown to be a second mother to dozens of east Kansas City kids. Crowds of them are learning from home and missing out on lunches they’d normally eat at school.

That’s why Nix has taken to preparing and delivering small lunches to kids in the community.

“My hope is that we let them know police officers are here to help them, first and foremost,” Nix said Thursday.

While coaching dozens of children in the PAL Center’s youth boxing leagues, Nix said she noticed many of them were going hungry during their day.

For the past three weeks, she’s loaded up the PAL Center’s van and delivered sandwiches, Hot Pockets and chicken nuggets to young people whose homes are already experiencing food insecurities.

The clear pouches that hold the meals are small, but the goodies mean so much.

“Kids are proud. They’re not going to say, ‘I’m hungry. I could use something to eat,’” Nix said.

“She takes time off her day to bring us food. With that time, she probably could have done something else,” Kevin Carappia, a teenager who enjoys the lunch deliveries, said.

“I can tell when they haven’t had anything to eat all day. They’re sluggish. They’re tired. They may even say they have a headache or something, and it’s because I know they’re not eating,” Nix added.

Nix said grant money is set aside to pay for these meals. She got involved in making and delivering them because she saw a need, and it’s worth it. In close to 20 years of working with the Police Athletic League, she’s seen PAL kids go on to become teachers, firefighters and members of the business community.

“Why not? It needs to be done. I couldn’t live with myself knowing there was a kid who was going hungry and I didn’t do anything about it,” Nix added.

Kansas City’s Police Athletic League Center sits at 17th and White Avenue near Trailwoods Elementary School. Learn more about its athletic programs, as well as lunch deliveries, here.