KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer is recovering after a driver hit him Thursday morning.

KCPD said the officer was responding to a call near 46th and Broadway when he noticed a car wanted in connection with a previous case.

The officer tried to stop the driver, but investigators said the suspect put the car in reverse and hit the officer.

Police said the driver then left the scene.

The officer suffered minor injuries. Police are still looking for the driver who hit him.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.