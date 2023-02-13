KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after an officer was injured Sunday in a shooting downtown during the Super Bowl.

Police said just before 9:30 p.m. at KCPD Headquarters, near 11th and Locusts streets, an officer was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A KCPD spokesperson said the “source of the gunshot is unknown,” and police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans were downtown Sunday night as the Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City police are still investigating. A spokesperson said they don’t have any other information to release.