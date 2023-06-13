KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer is under routine investigation following a deadly shooting last week.

It happens anytime an officer fires a weapon while on duty, but sources close to the case say it’s not the first time Officer Blayne Newton has been investigated during his career with KCPD.

Double Shooting

The most recent case involving Newton happened June 9 around 9 p.m.

According to sources close to the investigation, Newton called for backup around 9 p.m. Friday. He was on patrol near 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard and called for assistance.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 42-year-old Marcell T. Nelson of Kansas City, Missouri, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Kristen Fairchild, 42, of Gardner, Kansas, was injured in the shooting and died at a hospital.

A third person was injured in the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are under investigation.

Donnie Sanders Case

In 2020, an officer shot and killed an unarmed Black man named Donnie Sanders.

Newton stopped Sanders in March 2020. Police said Sanders ran from the traffic stop. One block away, the officer told investigators that Sanders turned and held his hand up toward him as if had a gun.

The officer ordered Sanders to drop the weapon and get on the ground, and when Sanders moved forward, the officer fired his weapon.

Police later determined Sanders was not armed. He had a cell phone that was concealed in his pocket.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced in 2021 that there was insufficient evidence to charge Newton in Sanders’ death.

Deja Stallings Case

Later that same year, an attorney for a pregnant woman named Deja Stallings said Newton was involved in her case.

Stallings was nine months pregnant at the time.

A video posted on social media at the time showed Newton putting a knee into Stalling’s back while taking her into custody.

At the time, Stallings said she was two weeks away from giving birth when she was kneeled on by an officer during an arrest. Police said they were trying to break up a fight and she intervened.

Stallings later gave birth to a baby girl.

The incident sparked protests where community members demanded charges, but none were filed.