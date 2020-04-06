KCPD officer on leave after unintentionally discharging firearm, shooting neighbor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning involving one of their officers.

Police said just before 12:30 a.m. an officer, who was off duty, called and said he unintentionally discharged his firearm and struck his neighbor in the area of North Richmond Avenue near Northeast 56th Street.

Investigators determined the round traveled through the wall from the officer’s home and into the wall of his neighbor’s home before striking the neighbor.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said the officer is a 24-year veteran who is currently assigned to the Metro Patrol Division.

The officer will be on administrative leave during the course of the initial investigation.