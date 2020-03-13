KCPD officer shoots, kills man they say was armed, not complying near 51st and Wabash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday.

The shooting happened after 11:15 p.m. near 51st and Wabash.

According to Sgt. Jake Becchina with Kansas City Police, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 51st and Prospect for a traffic violation, but the driver did not immediately pull over.

Becchina said the driver eventually came to a stop in an alley nearby between Prospect and Wabash.

The man who was driving got out and took off running. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police said as the man approached 52nd Street just to the north he turned towards the officer. Becchina said the officer thought the man had a weapon.

The officer immediately gave the man multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon and get down on the ground.

Police said the man did not listen, and the officer eventually shot him.

First responders took the man to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Police ask that anyone who heard or saw anything to contact the Homicide Unit directly at (816) 234-5043.