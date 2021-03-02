KCPD officers help find urn with man’s loved one’s ashes a year and a half later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are returning an irreplaceable item stolen from a man a year and a half ago.

KCPD said officers found a stolen Ford Explorer in the 2100 block of East Red Bridge on Aug. 30, 2019, along with other stolen property.

Inside the vehicle they found paperwork with a man’s name on it. They were able to track him down and call him where they learned all of his belongings were in a trailer that had been stolen in Overland Park, including an urn with his deceased son’s ashes.

Police said the urn was not among the stolen property police recovered at the scene of the vehicle.

Two people were arrested and charged with the thefts but the urn was never recovered.

Police said officers and detectives continued to search for it and recently re-interviewed one of the people involved in the original case and were able to determine where the urn might be. They visited the woman’s home and discovered she did have the urn where she turned it over to police.

KCPD said officers are reuniting the victim and the urn containing his son’s ashes.