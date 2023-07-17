KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City police officers were seriously hurt in an crash Sunday night.

Around 11:12 p.m. officers were driving westbound on 75th Street on the way to assist with a felony car check. When officers reached the intersection of 75th and Holmes Road their police cruiser was hit by a Nissan Frontier traveling southbound on Holmes.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Frontier was not hurt in the crash.

Officials from KCPD say as of Monday morning, both officers were in stable condition.