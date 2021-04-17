KCPD officers involved in two crashes on Southwest Boulevard with non-life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said that all involved parties in two Southwest Boulevard crashes involving police officers have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that an off duty officer was outside on the 2800 block of Southwest Boulevard when a nearby crash knocked a pole over onto him. He called for help and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police car en route to help was involved in a separate two-vehicle collision in the 3000 block of Southwest Boulevard. The officers in that car and the people in the other car were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AIU is investigating the scene. FOX4 will update when more details are available.

