KCPD on the scene of standoff in Northland with man who appears to have fired gun inside home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a standoff early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Jake Becchina told FOX4 around 2:45 a.m. someone called 911 to report a disturbance between family members at a home along North Belmont and North Beacon Avenue. This is not far from I-435 and 291-Highway in the Northland.

The person who called 911 said an adult man was arguing with several family members and threatening to harm himself and possibly others, police said in a news release.

Police said it appears the man fired one or more rounds from a gun inside the home.

No one was physically injured.

Most of the family members who were inside the house at the time of the disturbance were able to get out of the home, police said.

Sgt. Becchina did say there is an older man still inside of the home who was not able to get out, but he added that this man is in a separate part of the home than the armed suspect.

As of 6 a.m., police were still working to talk the armed man into coming out of the home.

“Officers surrounded the residence and attempted to make contact with the armed male to get him to safely come out,” Sgt. Becchina said in the news release. “Tactical response officers and negotiators were called to the scene with additional resources for a standoff in order to bring the situation to a safe ending.”