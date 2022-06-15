KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking gun owners not to leave their weapons in vehicles.

The police department said summer normally brings an increase in the number of guns stolen from cars and trucks.

Kansas City police said many of the guns are stolen from cars parked near entertainment areas where the department attempts to increase officers during warmer months.

The police department said it has also experienced organized criminal rings that target locked and unlocked cars, looking for weapons.

KCPD said some of the guns stolen in the past have been used in past homicides.

The department is now asking the public to do what it can to help prevent stolen weapons from making it onto the streets.

“These thefts can be avoided,” Captain Nathan Simecek, Kansas City Police Department, said. “We realize that law-abiding citizens may travel with firearms in their vehicle for their protection. If you choose to travel to an entertainment district or venue with a firearm in your vehicle, we ask that it be locked in an in-vehicle gun safe or storage locker secured to your vehicle.”

The department said thieves have even found and taken guns locked in glove boxes and hidden in vehicles.

