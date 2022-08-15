KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department released images of a suspect and a vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run crash on Friday.

The vehicle is a black Chevrolet Tahoe with no front license plate and front end damage. The SUV also has a sunroof.

The unnamed suspect is pictured in a white tank top and black pants with a red stripe on the side.

Police responded to the area of Truman Road and Main Street where a Chrysler PT Cruiser was struck by the Tahoe at a high rate of speed. The Tahoe drove away and the PT Cruiser spun around and hit a Jeep Wrangler.

Prior to that crash, the Tahoe had hit a gray Subaru Outback near 19th Street and Baltimore Avenue and left that scene without stopping.

The driver of the PT Cruiser died from their injuries.

Passengers from the Jeep and PT Cruiser were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The remaining passengers and drivers refused to be treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KCPD Traffic Investigation Section at 816-949-1525 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

