KCPD releases new photo in search for the killer of 4-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police released a new clue on Monday in the search for a 4-year-old boy’s killer. KCPD released an updated surveillance photo of a car it previously revealed in surveillance video, investigators believe it’s connected to the deadly shooting of LeGend Taliferro.

The picture is clearer, KCPD says it’s still working to determine the specific make, model and a license plate for the car.

Based on preliminary investigation, detectives believe this was not a random shooting and that the apartment near 63rd and The Paseo was targeted on June 29. Someone shot and killed the little boy as he slept inside one of the Citadel Apartments.

Police believe the specific apartment where the boy was sleeping was targeted by the shooter, who sprayed it with gunfire from outside.

LeGend was beloved and revered, born with a heart condition and survived open-heart surgery when he was just 5 months old.

“He was a beautiful, vibrant little boy, one that you fell in love with the second you saw him. You fell in love with his family. They were gentle, kind and really just had so much love for this little boy,” said Laura Lopez, executive director of the Kansas City chapter of the American Heart Association.

There is a $25,000 cash reward for information in the case. If you recognize this vehicle or have other information on the case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.