KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has released surveillance footage after a local artist had his trailer stolen earlier this month near the Country Club Plaza.

The trailer had his booth panels and more than 100 pieces of art stolen, resulting in $18,000 in theft.

FOX4 spoke with the artist, Richard Heinze, shortly after the theft happened and he was unable to attend a Kansas City area art show.

Heinze said he had been working for weeks and weeks preparing all new material for the show.

“It’s not things that can easily be replaced and I can never replace the opportunity to do that show,” he said.

Heinze said his car with a trailer attached with all his work was parked in a Plaza garage.

The trailer is a 5 feet x 8 feet Doolittle Bullitt V-Nose with a drop rear door and swing-open side door.

Police are still looking for the trailer, the get-away Jeep, and the suspect with a hair bun.

KCPD is asking if you recognize anything or anyone in the surveillance photos to contact Detective Erin Hernandez at 816-759-6325.

