KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a suspect that opened fire at officers while conducting a traffic stop Monday.

While conducting the stop near the 3300 block of Denver Avenue, a grey Scion drove by and a suspect opened fire with a shotgun from inside that vehicle. No one was struck, and the KCPD officers did not return fire, police said.

Police are still looking for the suspect who fired the shot.

The person pulled over during the initial traffic stop was taken into custody.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

