KCPD respond to crash, find fatal shooting victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police were called to an injury crash overnight when they found an man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

According to police, they received the call at about 1:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers found the crash site off the side of the road near E 12th Street and Topping Avenue.

Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

As police continue to look for witnesses, they urge anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.