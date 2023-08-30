KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is responding to a shooting in Kansas City Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to 29th and Prospect where they found an man unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers were not able to find any signs of life. When EMS arrived at the scene they pronounced the man as dead.

Responders are currently gathering evidence at the scene and talking to possible witnesses. According to KCPD, there is no person of interest at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone was in or around the area call KCPD at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.