KCPD reviewing video, reports of police brutality and racism from Plaza protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is reviewing thousands of hours of video from the Plaza protests, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

KCPD is matching up various reports of police brutality and racism with video of the corresponding incidents to see what happened.

What comes out of that investigation will be the After Action Report, an overall review of how KCPD handled the protests.

“We are working on it. We continue to work on it every day,” KCPD Chief Rick Smith said.

Commanders and supervisors are reviewing the events to see how officers handled them.

With limited resources, Smith said a draft of the report is taking longer to compile than first projected. He had hoped to present it at Tuesday’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting, but wasn’t able to.

“We are continuing to do that,” Smith said. “I hope to do that and have a more full report at the board meeting about where we’re at.”

During Tuesday’s police commissioner’s meeting, leaders also reported the protests cost KCPD $2.1 million in overtime. With a possible $10.6 million budget cut looming because of COVID-19, that could have a big effect on community programs and policing.

The next Board of Police Commissioner’s meeting is scheduled for Aug. 4.