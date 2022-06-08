KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are continuing to investigate after a body that had been set on fire was found at Longview Lake earlier this week.

According to Kansas City police, officers responded to the area of Raytown Road between Longview Road and Longview Parkway after reports of a dead body at about 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Police were approached by someone who said they called police when they saw a body on fire on the side of the road.

Officers found a body on fire on the ground next to the street, and the fire department arrived to put out the fire.

Police have identified the victim in this case as 32-year-old Timothy Grigsby. Officials say it appears the man was also shot.

As of Wednesday, KCPD detectives have determined the homicide occurred near E. 87th Street and James A. Reed Road in Raytown and Raytown Police would be taking over the investigation.

This brings the number of homicides in Kansas City, Missouri down by one to 66.

Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time, but the department did tow a vehicle from the scene as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.