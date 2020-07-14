KCPD says officer who was shot in head has been upgraded to stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City officer who was shot in the head while responding to a disturbance call on July 2 is now in stable condition, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

KCPD said after the weekend he is no longer intubated and now has a tracheostomy which still helps with breathing.

Doctors are monitoring continued progression in neurological function and responsiveness.

ICU nursing staff said his assessed pain has continued to remain at comfortable levels and vital signs remain within normal range.

KCPD said they anticipate his care and healing to continue and will not have any planned updates before Friday.

The family has requested that the officer’s name not be released.

On the afternoon of July 2, officers were responding to a disturbance near 31st and Van Brunt around 4:30 p.m. on a man waiving a handgun around.

The suspect ran when officers arrived and shots were then fired injuring one male officer who was shot in the head. The suspect was killed during the incident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

Another KCPD officer was shot the same day responding to a separate incident. That officer was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.