KCPD says officer who was shot in July is making better than normal progress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another a milestone in the recovery of a Kansas City officer who was shot in the head and critically hurt on July 2.

The Kansas City Police Department announced Tuesday the officer is getting stronger and better every day and continues to build his strength and mobility.

Police said he has been talking and walking unassisted on his own over the past week. His progress is better than normal and he is on track to be back to Kansas City soon.

KCPD said the next step is he will go to a local long-term, outpatient rehabilitation facility. He is not paralyzed, but one of the challenges that the officer has been facing in rehab, because of his

injury, has been getting his brain to control the left side of his body.

“The goal of his medical team is to get him ready to get back to work in some capacity down the road

after his recovery,” KCPD said in a news release. “Doctors are pleased with his current progress overall, especially with his physical therapy.”

The department said he appreciates all of the cards, gifts and visits that he has received but is missing having everyone around him to include his family and loved ones. He is anxious to come back to Kansas City to regain a sense of normalcy.

“Many people in the community have asked what they can do for the officer,” KCPD said. “We posed this question to him, and he replied, ‘Actions have repercussions so think twice before you react with violence and treat others the way you want to be treated.'”

The family appreciates and asks for everyone’s continued prayers and support and said that the

community has been a significant part of his healing.

The officer was shot while responding to a disturbance near 31st and Van Brunt around 4:30 p.m. on July 2 following a report of a man waving a handgun around.

The suspect ran when officers arrived and shots were fired. The officer suffered a head wound, the suspect was shot and killed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

The officer was released from Truman Medical Center on July 23 and moved to an to an out-of-state rehab facility.