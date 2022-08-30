KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is now investigating a suspicious death from Monday night at Kessler Park as a homicide.

Officers responded to the park around 7:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Wabash Avenue on a medical call.

A park-goer was passing through on the main road and saw a man down on the ground just off the road; unresponsive. They called for an ambulance.

Police and EMS responded and EMS declared the victim, identified as 48-year-old Akil Collins, dead at the scene.

The cause of death is still being investigated by medical examiners at this time

If anyone saw anything or has any information they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

